Dynamite airs tonight (Nov. 23) with a live show from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This is the fallout show following last weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Elite are stepping into enemy territory in Chicago

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks returned to AEW at Full Gear and were cheered as conquering heroes by the New Jersey crowd. The audience even chanted “Fuck CM Punk” at one point, which the Bucks made sure to highlight on this week’s Being The Elite.

Things will be very different tonight on Dynamite because this episode is taking place in Chicago, which is Punk’s hometown. Punk is the hero to many of these fans, and they won’t throw their own guy under the bus. The Elite could be facing some heavy boos in this setting.

Omega and the Bucks will wrestle tonight against Death Triangle in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW world trios titles. Rey Fenix finally embraced using a hammer to cheat in the first match at Full Gear, giving Death Triangle a 1-0 advantage in the series.

Given that The Elite could be facing strong pushback from the Chicago audience, will they return the favor and find a way to cheat their way back to an even series?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

William Regal has some explaining to do after he helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley at Full Gear to become the new AEW world champion. Is the Blackpool Combat Club dissolved now that Regal has betrayed Moxley? Will Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta confront Regal or MJF about this scheme?

Chris Jericho defends the ROH world championship tonight against Tomohiro Ishii. There’s no reason to think Jericho will lose the gold. Ring of Honor has a pay-per-view coming up in December, so perhaps a post-match angle will reveal Jericho’s challenger for that event.

Ricky Starks takes on Ethan Page tonight in the final match of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The winner of this match will challenge MJF for the AEW world title on the Dec. 14 “Winter is Coming” episode of Dynamite. Starks could have the advantage because it makes more sense to line up MJF with a babyface opponent. However, Page and The Firm did attack MJF a few weeks ago and there could be some unfinished business there.

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager is booked for tonight’s card, and the title is on the line. Hager really loves wearing his purple hat, so Cassidy might just have to Orange Punch it off his head.

There was an incident between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rap star Bow Wow over the weekend, and AEW wants to make sure you know all about it. They also want you to know that Cargill is taller than Bow Wow.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Jamie Hayter is the new AEW interim women’s world champion. Is Saraya already looking for a title match after defeating Britt Baker in her comeback at Full Gear?

- Jungle Boy beat Luchasaurus inside a steel cage at Full Gear. Jungle still needs direct revenge on Christian, but he might have to wait a while longer for Christian to recover and be ready for a match. In the meantime, will Christian recruit someone else who wants to destroy Boy?

- Jeff Jarrett is already a loser after competing in his first AEW match at Full Gear. Will he find a different enemy to wage war against now that Darby Allin and Sting have already proven to be too much for him and Jay Lethal to handle?

- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed need new opponents. Is this the part where ROH Tag Team Champions FTR finally get their shot at adding the AEW gold to their tag title collection, or will the Ass Boys have to be dealt with first?

- Athena is out of control and looks to be on a collision course with ROH women’s world champion Mercedes Martinez. Will we hear from the champ tonight?

- Swerve in our Glory broke up at Full Gear. When is the singles match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland happening?

- ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe is now also AEW’s TNT champion after choking out Powerhouse Hobbs at Full Gear. Wardlow lost the belt without taking the fall, so it wouldn’t be surprising if wants to get Joe in the ring for a one-on-one title match.

- House of Black is on their way back to AEW soon. Who will they first target be?

- Are there going to be any comedy Thanksgiving spots or segments planned on the eve of the holiday?

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?