Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 90

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Nov. 21, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a solid looking show:
- Brandon Cutler vs. The Embassy’s Brian Cage
- The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Lee Johnson & Cole Karter vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & Best Friends
- Rush & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Doug Love & Channing Thomas & Brett Gosselin
- Athena vs. Victoria Andreola
- Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
- Encore & Trustbusters’ Sonny Kiss & Ari Daivari vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
- Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin & Hot Sauce & Tony Deppen
- JC vs. ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez
- Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta vs. “The Reality” Zack Clayton
- Leva Bates vs. Emi Sakura vs. Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...