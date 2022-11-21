 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 90

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Nov. 21, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show:

  • Brandon Cutler vs. The Embassy’s Brian Cage
  • The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Lee Johnson & Cole Karter vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & Best Friends
  • Rush & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Doug Love & Channing Thomas & Brett Gosselin
  • Athena vs. Victoria Andreola
  • Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
  • Encore & Trustbusters’ Sonny Kiss & Ari Daivari vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
  • Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin & Hot Sauce & Tony Deppen
  • JC vs. ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez
  • Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta vs. “The Reality” Zack Clayton
  • Leva Bates vs. Emi Sakura vs. Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats