AEW’s numbers heading into Full Gear hadn’t been great. The go home edition of Rampage didn’t represent a huge turnaround, but it did slow the bleeding a bit.

The Nov. 18 episode had a total audience of 445,000, which was down nearly 2.5% from the previous Friday’s show. It’s still with Rampage’s normal range, however. The better news is that the rating among 18-49 year olds also returned to the show’s normal range after taking a dive last week. The most recent episode scored a .14 rating in the key demo. That’s 27% better than Nov. 11’s number.

After missing the Top 50 cable originals on Nov. 11, last week’s boost got Rampage to get back into the Top 20. The show finished 17th, with ESPN’s NBA doubleheader leading the way (the two games averaged a .48 rating). AEW’s other offering of the night, a Countdown to Full Gear special, finished 85th with 234,000 viewers and .06 with the 18-49 crowd.

Brace yourself for some weird numbers next time, as the Black Friday edition airs at 4PM ET. Meanwhile, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past six months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily

For complete results from the latest Rampage click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.