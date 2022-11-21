 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jade Cargill & her Baddies pulled up on Bow Wow after a concert

By Sean Rueter
We noted the start of a potential rap ‘n’ wrestling beef between Bow Wow and AEW’s Swerve Strickland, but haven’t paid too much attention to the one that’s sprung up between Jade Cargill and the rapper-with-wrestling dreams.

Mostly that’s because given Tony Khan’s stance on intergender wrestling, we didn’t think it would ever find it’s way onto our screens (partly it’s because it got a little gross at times). But it hasn’t slowed down over the past couple weeks, and after Bow Wow’s performance Sunday night in Miami as part of the Millennium Tour: Turned Up! it almost got physical.

Jade Cargill, with Baddies Kiera Hogan & Leila Gray in tow, were at the soon-to-be-renamed FTX Arena for the show. They seem to have confronted Bow Wow backstage, and when the TBS champ got too close to the “Bounce With Me” artist, security stepped between them. Shouting continued as they were separated, and Hogan threw her popcorn at Bow Wow as a parting shot.

The whole thing was caught on video, probably because it’s a work. The below is from the Instagram Story of Pierre Pope, whose bio says he’s an actor and California real estate agent:

So... how do you think this eventually plays out on Dynamite or Rampage?

