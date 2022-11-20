Eddie Kingston done with temper tantrums in quest to win world championship

Eddie Kingston had an eventful weekend for the AEW Full Gear PPV.

First, Kingston competed in a tag team bout on Friday night Rampage against his hero, Jun Akiyama. That led to a dream match against Akiyama in singles competition for the Saturday night Full Gear pre-show (video). Kingston emerged victorious and was in tears savoring the moment.

Kingston even photobombed Mark Sterling on the red carpet.

We are minutes from #AEWFullGear Zero Hour! @RJCity1 catches up with Smart @marksterlingesq on the Hey (Red Carpet), and a special guest pops in on his way to the show. pic.twitter.com/7mZnSsxsCB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2022

So, what’s next for the Mad King? Well, one thing is certain. Kingston explained that he is moving past his recent temper tantrums. Kingston spoke backstage with Lexy Nair about his match with Akiyama and what it means moving forward.

EXCLUSIVE: Following his victory over Jun Akiyama at #AEWFullGear Zero Hour, @LexyNair catches up with @MadKing1981: pic.twitter.com/rckJU3Npbr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

What was particularly interesting was Kingston’s declaration of leaving his temper issues as a thing of the past.

Eddie Kingston: I don’t know what to do next. I just know I’m not going to be what I was the past couple months losing my temper and stuff like that. And being, like hurting myself, you know? And that’s because not just this match (with Jun Akiyama), but because of guys like Monkey, Ortiz, and Ruby (Soho) and Mox and my mom and dad. I don’t know what’s next, but what I do know, what I can guarantee everybody at home, is I’m going to keep going and I’m going to go out there and try to be world champion. It doesn’t matter who it is. I’m going to keep going, because I’m not stopping. The dream’s not over yet.

That’s the kind of attitude we can all support from Kingston. His recent post-match hijinx were amusing to kill time, but it’s time to turn the page.

Kingston’s refocus comes at an interesting moment with MJF as the new AEW world champion. AEW’s next PPV is Revolution on March 5. MJF will need some challengers in the meantime. MJF being the devil in victory makes it more likely that Ricky Starks will prevail over Ethan Page in the world title eliminator tournament final this week on Dynamite. I wouldn’t bet on Starks winning gold from MJF, but AEW should keep the train rolling of super over fan favorites gunning for the champ. Kingston would fit that bill to produce a month’s worth of compelling television across the ring from MJF.

Cue Kingston’s musical training montage to, “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” by Crowded House. Hey now, hey now. Don’t dream it’s over. Hey now, hey now. Don’t let MJF win.