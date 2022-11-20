 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW Revolution 2023 set for March 5 in San Francisco

By Geno Mrosko
If you’re going to San Francisco...

AEW sure is, as Tony Khan announced during the Full Gear media scrum that the next pay-per-view (PPV) on the promotion’s schedule won’t come until March 5, 2023. It will be the annual Revolution event that has become a yearly staple for the company, and will take place at the Chase Center.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Dec. 9 at 10 am PT.

This is the first time AEW will run this venue. The Chase Center has only been open since 2019. Both episodes of Dynamite and Rampage leading up to the show on Wednesday and Friday of that week will take place at the Cow Palace in Daly, California.

A lot has changed within AEW from the last Revolution event earlier this year. CM Punk defeated MJF in a Dog Collar match on that show. Punk is now gone from the company while MJF is the AEW world champion.

