MJF went off at the AEW Full Gear media scrum

Thanks to an assist from another devil in disguise, the old veteran himself, William Regal, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW world championship in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) just last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

All eyes immediately turned to the post-event media scrum, because of course they would. CM Punk’s gripebomb left one hell of an impression. In what was perhaps a nod to that, MJF arrived and absolutely went off for a couple minutes before storming away:

“AEW is now destination television once again. The ship has been steered properly once again. This belt is now the most important belt in this entire sport. And it’s thanks to three letters: it damn sure ain’t AEW, I know for a motherfucking fact it ain’t MOX, it’s MJF. Goddamn, you people are fucking dumb, man. No offense. No offense. You had sympathy for the devil? What are you fucking stupid? You morons bit on every single word I had to say this past couple of months, huh? ‘I wanna earn it, I wanna…’ fuck that! I deserve it, because I’m the best wrestler in the fucking world! And every single one of you know it. On the microphone, in the ring nobody can touch me. That’s a fact. Nobody is on my level. And then to think you guys still believed me when I put over this motherfucker (pointing at Tony Khan) this past Wednesday? Grow the fuck up. No offense. Grow up. “Now let’s talk a little bit, huh. ‘MJF, what’s going on with you and Regal? You know we’re all really interested. What’s going on? How’d that link up start?’ You think I’m going to tell you dumb motherfuckers, huh? With 70,000 fucking hardcore marks watching at home jerking off in their grandma’s basement to my velvet voice? You think I give a shit? No. If you want to know anything about the most important man in professional wrestling you gotta tune in to the MJF show. That’s every Wednesday on TBS, and you know damn well that is now destination TV. “Now here’s what’s gonna fucking happening, okay? I’m going to go take a shower, I’m going to get all of Moxley’s disgusting Hepatitis A through Z off of me, and then in the morning I’m going to do what nobody else on the roster does because I’m the only real fucking star here, I’m going to hop on a jet and I’m going to go to my goddamn movie set. Anybody got any questions? Just kidding. “Thank you. Fuck you. Bye. “The champ’s fucking out, baby!”

Wednesday should indeed be pretty damn interesting.

And oh, hey, they’ll be in none other than Chicago, Illinois for Dynamite that evening.