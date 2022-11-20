 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Elite might win the Trios titles back from Death Triangle yet

By Sean Rueter
At Full Gear on Saturday night (Nov. 19), AEW did an elegant two-step with the return of Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks from their post-Brawl Out suspensions. The Elite got to make a spectacular entrance, and remind everyone what talented performers they are. They also took a loss to Death Triangle when Rey Fenix embraced PAC’s dirty tricks, ensuring Omega & The Bucks weren’t simply re-crowned as soon as they came back.

Does AEW revealing a little later on in the night that this was just the start of a best-of-seven series change that?

It will probably depend on whether The Elite or Death Triangle has four wins and the straps after this:

• Match 1 at Full Gear (Death Triangle leads 1-0)

• Match 2 on the Nov. 23 Dynamite

• Match 3 on the Dec. 7 Dynamite

• Match 4 on December 14’s “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite

• Match 5 on Dec. 21’s “Holiday Bash” edition of Dynamite (if necessary)

• Match 6 on Dec 28’s “New Year’s Smash” edition of Dynamite (if necessary)

• Match 7 on the Jan. 14 Dynamite (if necessary)

At least we know what PAC, Fenix, Penta El Zero M, Kenny, Matt & Nick will be doing for the next couple months!

