The Elite might win the Trios titles back from Death Triangle yet

At Full Gear on Saturday night (Nov. 19), AEW did an elegant two-step with the return of Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks from their post-Brawl Out suspensions. The Elite got to make a spectacular entrance, and remind everyone what talented performers they are. They also took a loss to Death Triangle when Rey Fenix embraced PAC’s dirty tricks, ensuring Omega & The Bucks weren’t simply re-crowned as soon as they came back.

Does AEW revealing a little later on in the night that this was just the start of a best-of-seven series change that?

It will probably depend on whether The Elite or Death Triangle has four wins and the straps after this:

• Match 1 at Full Gear (Death Triangle leads 1-0) • Match 2 on the Nov. 23 Dynamite • Match 3 on the Dec. 7 Dynamite • Match 4 on December 14’s “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite • Match 5 on Dec. 21’s “Holiday Bash” edition of Dynamite (if necessary) • Match 6 on Dec 28’s “New Year’s Smash” edition of Dynamite (if necessary) • Match 7 on the Jan. 14 Dynamite (if necessary)

At least we know what PAC, Fenix, Penta El Zero M, Kenny, Matt & Nick will be doing for the next couple months!