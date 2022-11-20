Last night’s (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) from Newark, New Jersey featured three title changes, including the start of Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s reign as World champion. Lots of other twists and turns took place in Prudential Center, too. Which means Tony Khan and the stars of All Elite Wrestling — and Ring of Honor — should have plenty to talk about it the media scrum kicking off right about now.

Not to mention, the last scrum AEW held after All Out back in September was pretty eventful. The company is still sifting through the wreckage of that one. And while it’s unlikely we’ll get anything close to CM Punk’s “gripebomb” this morning, you know you’d kick yourself if you missed anything close to it.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful Full Gear, and hints of what’s to come in AEW.