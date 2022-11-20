AEW just wrapped up its Full Gear PPV from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Tony Khan’s promotion closed their Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 show with William Regal slipping Maxwell Jacob Friedman his brass knuckles while not one but two referees were woozy. It allowed MJF to knock out Jon Moxley, and win the World title for the first time.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with a 12 other matches for that honor. We got Eddie Kingston’s dream match, a thrilling steel cage match between Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus, The Elite returning to kick off a best-of-seven with Death Triangle over the Trios titles, Jamie Hayter winning a slobberknocker to take the interim Women’s title from Toni Storm, and much, much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here.