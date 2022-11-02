 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jeff Jarrett is All Elite... Wrestling’s new Director of Business Development

By Sean Rueter
/ new

The Nov. 2 Dynamite kicked off with Jeff Jarrett’s AEW debut in what sure looks like an invasion angle of some sort.

After the show went off the air, AEW owner, president and booker Tony Khan announced that Double J has signed with the company. He won’t just be an on-air talent, either. Jarrett has an executive position as the Director of Business Development. That will involve “expanding the AEW live events calendar,” which could mean continuing the recent trend of live Rampage episodes, non-televised house shows, a television deal for Ring of Honor, or some combination of all three.

As he referenced in his promo on this week’s show, promoting wrestling shows has been his family’s business for generations. He helped found both TNA/Impact and Global Force Wrestling, and earlier this year he spent a few months as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events before being let go shortly after Vince McMahon’s resignation.

Will he be part of a winning team as TK navigates AEW out of a rough patch? We shall see.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats