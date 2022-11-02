The Nov. 2 Dynamite kicked off with Jeff Jarrett’s AEW debut in what sure looks like an invasion angle of some sort.

After the show went off the air, AEW owner, president and booker Tony Khan announced that Double J has signed with the company. He won’t just be an on-air talent, either. Jarrett has an executive position as the Director of Business Development. That will involve “expanding the AEW live events calendar,” which could mean continuing the recent trend of live Rampage episodes, non-televised house shows, a television deal for Ring of Honor, or some combination of all three.

Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.



I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.



Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/CSncHam8U0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2022

As he referenced in his promo on this week’s show, promoting wrestling shows has been his family’s business for generations. He helped found both TNA/Impact and Global Force Wrestling, and earlier this year he spent a few months as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events before being let go shortly after Vince McMahon’s resignation.

Will he be part of a winning team as TK navigates AEW out of a rough patch? We shall see.