Dynamite features teases for The Elite and House of Black

The two big outside of the ring stories for AEW coming out of All Out (and let’s face it, they were pretty much the biggest stories period for the company in early September) had to do with The Elite and House of Black.

Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews of House of Black were rumored to want out of the company, with Black even confirmed he’d asked for his release. The Elite’s Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks were stripped of the new Trios titles and suspended for their role in the post-PPV brawl with CM Punk.

Now, for the second straight week, we got signs both groups will soon be back.

The Elite tease on the Nov. 2 Dynamite continued the “disappearing” theme of the video that aired on last Wednesday’s show. This one was much more focused on the belts they gave up, and leads us to believe Omega & The Bucks will be coming after current Trios champs Death Triangle whenever they do officially reappear.

House of Black’s first teaser debuted online last Friday, but their second, much longer video went straight to Dynamite. And it seemed to show Julia Hart resurrecting her teammates Black, Matthews & Brody King.

Brody did lose a coffin match to Darby Allin back in August, but he’s wrestled since, including in Malakai & Buddy’s last matches, which were tags at All Out and on Rampage Grand Slam. So, in case you were worried, their deaths were only metaphorical.

Anyway, excited to see both these squads back on AEW television soon?