Shibata’s third match back will be in an AEW ring

A lot happened in the All Atlantic championship Triple Threat on the Nov. 2 Dynamite.

The winner of Orange Cassidy’s defense against Rey Fenix & Luchasaurus would get to face their dream opponent on this week’s Rampage, and that did end up being a big story. First, Jungle Boy Jack Perry returned to attack his former tag partner, much to the chagrin of Christian Cage. The architect of the split between Jurassic Express had to watch as Jack took his right hand of destruction off the stage and through a table.

Then, PAC really wanted his Death Triangle teammate to take the low road to beat Cassidy, but Fenix wouldn’t use the ring bell hammer the Bastard tried to force on him. Further teasing a split of the Trios champs, after an Orange Punch secured the pin, PAC attacked O.C.

And that brought out Cassidy’s dream opponent for the save.





Katsuyori Shibata has only wrestled twice since suffering a brain bleed after a 2017 New Japan match. He spends most of his time running the NJPW of America dojo in Los Angeles these days. But 11 months after he faced Ren Narita at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in his first standard match in five years (his other match was five minute UWF rules exhibition against Zack Sabre Jr. where he didn’t take any bumps), his next one will be for the All Atlantic championship this Friday (Nov. 4) in Atlantic City.

