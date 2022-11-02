Jeff Jarrett attacks Darby Allin, declares war on AEW

Other than just the prospect of a good wrestling match, there were two reasons we were particularly interested in the opening match between Darby Allin and Jay Lethal on the Nov. 2 Dynamite:

Even though Lethal had Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh with him as always, Allin was looking to prove he can win without Sting in his corner. Jay teased having an old friend who knew Darby’s weaknesses.

Both angles came together after referee Bryce Remsburg threw Dutt & Singh. A man in a Sting mask attacked Allin with a bat. It clearly wasn’t Sting, and after Lethal picked up the win, he took off his mask. It was The Factory’s Cole Karter (formerly WWE NXT’s Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan)!

That got the reaction you’d expect from the crowd in Baltimore, but it wasn’t the big surprise. That would be the man in a cowboy hat who emerged to crack a guitar over Darby’s head — the Last Outlaw, ole Slap Nuts himself, Jeff Jarrett!

The TNA founder & WWE Hall of Famer went on to cut a promo about his family’s “Impact” on the wrestling business, and on Allin and all of AEW. It seems Double J is declaring war on Tony Khan’s company.

It’s definitely a surprise, and a feather in Jarrett’s camp. The ultimate worker has now worked for GCW, AAA, NWA, Jim Crockett Promotions (for Ric Flair’s Last Match), WWE, and now AEW in 2022.

Surprised? Yep! Interested in where this is going? The jury’s still out, Slap Nuts.

