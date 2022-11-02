AEW Rewind: Samoa Joe seething in anger, Gunns messing with FTR legacy, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Championship against Fenix and Luchasaurus, Lee Moriarty versus Jon Moxley in a world title eliminator, Samoa Joe versus Brian Cage for the ROH TV title, and Darby Allin against Jay Lethal. The promos were straightforward motives and story explanation.

The best of the bunch was Joe seething with anger. The message was short but tremendously effective in delivery.

Samoa Joe: Today is a very dark day. Because you thought you walked out here, and you sent a message. But now, you meet the real Samoa Joe, and you understand nobody walks out alive. WarJoe is going to KILL YOU!!!

The Gunn sons explained why they are messing in FTR business. After weeks of trying to get FTR’s attention to no response, Austin and Colten took joy in screwing with FTR’s legacy to collect championships. Top Gunns, out.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, a pair of heel turns were in the works for Athena and Lee Johnson. The Fallen Goddess teased embracing the dark side by unnecessarily attacking her opponent after victory. Johnson bashed Danhausen to assist former teacher QT Marshall. Eddie Kingston continued his post-match assault spree on hapless chumps.

Nyla Rosa successfully ‘defended’ the ill-gotten TBS Championship against Leva Bates. Toni Storm defeated Diamante in an interim women’s title eliminator match. Ari Daivari proposed Trustbusters membership for former ROH TV champ Tony Deppen if he could prove his value in trios action against the Best Friends. Deppen ate the losing pin. When Daivari angrily voiced disapproval, Deppen shoved him into a superkick from Orange Cassidy.

Being the Elite remains on hiatus until further notice.

Swerve Strickland was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of discussion included the Swerve nickname coming from a hip hop song, being a music mogul, and calling out Bow Wow to get in the ring. Swerve was one of the most agreeable guests in the show’s history.

We’ll close with the announcement that the full Jericho Appreciation Society will be on the fourth Jericho cruise in February. The facial expressions are great from all throughout, but Le Champion takes the cake with his confident ‘yes’ at wanting to know what makes Daddy Magic’s nipples hard.