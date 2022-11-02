AEW needs a Canadian hero to confront Eddie Kingston

Another week, another instance of Eddie Kingston beating up wrestlers after the match. It’s about time someone stands up to the Mad King.

For the third week in a row, Kingston’s goon behavior reared its ugly head again on Elevation. Kingston and Ortiz made quick work of Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins in tag team action (starting at 33:30). Kingston used a stretch plum submission on Hawkins for victory.

Submission victory for the team of @MadKing1981 and @ortiz_powerful on #AEWDarkElevation, but Kingston is not yet done with his opponents, even after the bell has rung!



As per usual, Kingston refused to release the hold until Ortiz convinced him. When Keller checked on Hawkins, Kingston saw the opportunity to pounce for a cheapshot on Keller. Ortiz argued with his pal about risking their win being overturned. Kingston wasn’t concerned. He was focused on the fans loudly chanting his name. Ortiz gave up and allowed Kingston to DDT Keller. Referee Rick Knox cowardly ran away without enforcing his authority. The fans chanted for one more DDT, so Kingston delivered.

While I’ll admit that Kingston giving the fans what they want is kind of funny, I do have to question why the crowd is so bloodthirsty for Kingston to pick on local jabrones. It reminds me of a classic promo from Bret Hart.

Here’s a snippet of Hart discussing his frustration about the fans cheering for rogues like Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Sid Vicious.

Bret Hart: And I’ve tried to be everything that you’ve wanted me to be, but it seems to me that you don’t understand. You don’t understand what it means to have dignity, to have poise, to bring prestige to the World Wrestling Federation, to be a man that brings a little class. Because, you’d rather cheer for heroes like Charles Manson and OJ Simpson. Nobody glorifies criminal conduct like the Americans do. In all the countries that I go to around the world, they still respect what’s right, what’s wrong.

This story should have some sort of payoff to act as progression for the next feud. The only logical conclusion is that AEW needs a Canadian hero to confront Eddie Kingston.

I jest about the Canadian part just because Hart’s promo immediately sprang to mind. AEW’s current group of Canadians on the roster leave a lot to be desired in the honor department with villains such as Chris Jericho and Christian Cage. However, someone in the locker room does need to stand up to Kingston eventually. I’m not sure who would fit the bill. Bryan Danielson could be a candidate if he turns on the Blackpool Combat Club. Danielson hails from Aberdeen, Washington, and that is close enough to Canada.

How would you like to see the Eddie Kingston angle sort out? Who should be the one to take a stand against Kingston’s violence?