Dynamite airs tonight (Nov. 2) with a live show from Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. AEW is just over two weeks away from Full Gear, which takes place on Nov. 19.

Samoa Joe is finally gonna kill someone on Dynamite

It feels like there are roughly one million different championships that can be featured on any given episode of AEW television, and four of those belts are being defended tonight.

One of the late additions to the card is ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage. These guys crossed paths last week on Rampage when The Embassy, The Kingdom, and Powerhouse Hobbs laid waste to Joe and TNT Champion Wardlow.

The big tease during that skirmish was for a title match between Wardlow and Hobbs; that match will probably be booked for Full Gear.

Before we get there, though, Brian Cage will try to pry the ROH TV title away from Samoa Joe tonight.

Joe has wrestled four total matches over the last five months. Only one of those matches has taken place on Dynamite, and that was a two minute tag team match with Wardlow.

That means we haven’t seen a proper singles match featuring Joe on Dynamite since May. He’s long overdue to kill someone in this setting, and Brian Cage is just the man for the job.

Does Cage actually stand a chance with all the Ring of Honor fodder (like Gates of Agony) potentially backing him up in this fight? If AEW wants to establish that Hobbs, The Embassy, and the Kingdom are a serious threat to Wardlow at Full Gear, perhaps Joe will have to bite the bullet first.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

After defeating Penta El Zero M and Daddy Magic in separate matches last week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is back in the ring tonight because he’s a tireless workhorse. He’s facing The Firm’s Lee Moriarty in a world title eliminator match. Mox is going to obliterate this guy, obviously, so there’s more anticipation about what will happen after the match is over. More specifically, will MJF protect Moxley from The Firm and/or cut a promo moving himself even closer to the babyface side of the ledger?

As part of his quest to forever tarnish the legacy of Ring of Honor, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends the belt tonight against a former ROH champion. The mystery opponent could be any wrestler who has ever won any kind of gold in the promotion’s history, minus CM Punk and the ones who currently work for WWE, to exclude a few. Who will follow in Dalton Castle’s footsteps as the next failure against The Ocho? For what it’s worth, Jericho was pinned by Claudio Castagnoli last week, which could be a sign that Claudio is getting a title match with Jericho at Full Gear.

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy puts the title on the line tonight in a three way match against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. Whoever walks out as the champ will then defend the gold on Rampage against an opponent of their choosing. Are we living in the timeline where Luchasaurus wins tonight and then demands a match with Marko Stunt on Friday? Or is Jungle Boy planning to ruin Lucha’s night and help Orange retain the title?

Renee Paquette is interviewing Britt Baker and Saraya tonight. I expect Baker and Saraya are heading towards a singles match at Full Gear, so there’s a good chance this segment will end in violence. Saraya needs to watch her back for Jamie Hayter, who stands out as the most likely challenger for AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm at Full Gear.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are supposed to be throwing a birthday bash for Daddy Ass. The main problem is that the guest of honor was kidnapped last week and had his scissoring hand mutilated by Swerve Strickland. Will Billy Gunn find a new way to scissor if he can make it to the party tonight? Will Keith Lee denounce his partner’s psychotic actions? Are any members of D-Generation X invited to the celebration?

Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal on Oct. 5, and they are scheduled for a rematch tonight. Lethal recently attacked Allin backstage and promised to bring in someone who knows Darby’s weakness. Who could the mystery friend be? And can Darby win without Sting by his side?

TBS Champion Jade Cargill doesn’t have the belt in her possession thanks to that thief Nyla Rose, yet Cargill will still defend the title against Marina Shafir tonight. Shafir is Rose’s ally and is going to pay for Nyla’s sins as Jade looks to keep her undefeated streak going.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is back, with the finals set to take place at Full Gear. The winner of the tournament then gets a world title match at Winter is Coming on Dec. 14. Ethan Page and Dante Martin are two of the eight men in the tournament field. Will we get a full bracket tonight? After winning last year’s tourney, is this where Bryan Danielson fits into the picture for Full Gear?

- AEW finally teased the return of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks last week. Tony Khan has a Full Gear pay-per-view to sell, and booking The Elite’s return match for that night is one way to do it. Are the inaugural AEW world trios champions going to face Death Triangle and immediately win back the belts that they never lost?

- How is Hangman Adam Page doing after suffering a concussion against Jon Moxley a couple weeks ago?

- FTW Champion HOOK still needs an opponent for either Full Gear or the pre-show of that event. Is he going to keep his undefeated streak going against the jobbers on Dark, or will he try to prove himself against better competition than that?

- ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR were screwed over by The Firm’s Ass Boys in last week’s match against Swerve In Our Glory. Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom also have a bone to pick with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. In what order will FTR take out these tag teams?

- Mike Tyson is doing commentary on Rampage later this week. Will someone on the AEW or ROH roster be so turned off by this news that they grab a mic tonight and promise to confront Iron Mike on Friday?

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?