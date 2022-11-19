The Newark, New Jersey crowd was on challenger Jamie Hayter’s side in the interim AEW Women’s title match at Full Gear on Sat., Nov. 19.

It might have been part of why champion Toni Storm let her temper get the best of her (the other part is how her former friend and roommate has ghosted her in pursuit of gold). Storm played right into Hayter’s hands by following her to the floor early in the bout, and Jamie unloaded on the Aussie there.

Hayter took her time on offense, playing to the crowd and giving the champ an opening. She used that opening to hit her signature hip attack, but Jamie kicked out. That’s also what Toni did when a sliding lariat followed Hayter’s ally Rebel sneaking to ringside to clock Toni with her belt. AND after Dr. Britt Baker stomped an already bloodied Storm at ringside.

It got even more chaotic from there. After multiple nearfalls, Hayter accidentally knocked Baker off the ringpost, but only after the dentist exposed the top turnbuckle. Jamie sent Storm into that, then pulled the cord on her Hayter-aid lariat, and Newark could cheer their new champ.

