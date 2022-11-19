AEW Tag Team champions The Acclaimed didn’t have their Daddy Ass with them for their defense at Full Gear (Billy Gunn decided to sit this one out rather than risk losing his temper and going after Swerve Strickland). Anthony Bowens was also nursing a (hopefully kayfabe) shoulder injury. But they did have a few extra bars from Max Caster.

Unfortunately, Strickland and his Swerve in our Glory tag partner Keith Lee seemed to be on the same page tonight (Nov. 19), which allowed Strickland to take out Caster so the challengers could isolate Bowens. They did disagree over Swerve’s plan to drape a piece of the barricade off the apron, and he should have listened to the Limitless One. Lee had to save his partner from being put through it, then was sent crashing through it himself by The Acclaimed.

That didn’t stop big Keith from saving Strickland after he took a Mic Drop from Caster. The Acclaimed went for their tandem finisher, but Bowens arm gave out, and Lee cleaned house.

Everything broke down when Swerve tried to mangle Caster’s fingers like he had Gunn’s. First, Daddy Ass ran in to save his “son”. Then, when Strickland told Lee to use the pliers on Bowens, the big man said no. When his partner slapped him...

...Keith helped Anthony up and walked out.

When The Acclaimed went for the finish again, Bowens pulled it off. Everybody still loves the champs, and a Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland feud is imminent.

