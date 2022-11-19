We didn’t need Big E to tell us why to be excited about the TNT title Triple Threat at Full Gear on Sat., Nov. 19.
Three very large men — Wardlow, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs — picked up where they left off on Dynamite, when a pull apart brawl led to the booking of this PPV affair. Meat was slapped early and often. It even occasionally flew!
.@RealWardlow SOARS!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/2JLvih417O
After Hobbs took out Joe by driving him into the seats on the outside, Wardlow took advantage of it being one-on-one. After a symphony of powerbombs, it looked like the War Dog would keep the belt. But he forgot it wasn’t a one-on-one match, and a no disqualifications one at that. Joe re-emerged to clock Wardlow with the title, then locked the Coquina Clutch on Powerhouse to add the TNT title to his ROH TV one.
Yoooooo @SamoaJoe! #AEWFullGear— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 20, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd
https://t.co/onXdBWO6wp pic.twitter.com/MILgeBn3PB
Afterwards, Hobbs and Wardlow exchanged nods of respect. To be continued at Final Battle?
Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show here.
Loading comments...