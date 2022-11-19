We didn’t need Big E to tell us why to be excited about the TNT title Triple Threat at Full Gear on Sat., Nov. 19.

Three very large men — Wardlow, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs — picked up where they left off on Dynamite, when a pull apart brawl led to the booking of this PPV affair. Meat was slapped early and often. It even occasionally flew!

After Hobbs took out Joe by driving him into the seats on the outside, Wardlow took advantage of it being one-on-one. After a symphony of powerbombs, it looked like the War Dog would keep the belt. But he forgot it wasn’t a one-on-one match, and a no disqualifications one at that. Joe re-emerged to clock Wardlow with the title, then locked the Coquina Clutch on Powerhouse to add the TNT title to his ROH TV one.

Afterwards, Hobbs and Wardlow exchanged nods of respect. To be continued at Final Battle?

Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show here.