The build may not have been as smooth as many would have liked, but that did nothing to dampen the emotions when Saraya entered Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for her first match in almost five years.

.@Saraya makes her return to the ring right now at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!



https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/HVqOg6aLfX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Her opponent Dr. Britt Baker allowed a moment after the bell for everyone to appreciate the former Paige’s comeback after being forced into retirement back in 2018 by spinal stenosis. But she’s been cleared by doctors, and it didn’t take long for Baker to target Saraya’s surgically repaired neck.

After a glare at Saraya’s brother at ringside, the dentist pulled out her glove for her Lockjaw submission. But it was too soon, and the former WWE Divas champ knew it. A Saraya flurry followed, including hitting the now-renamed Paige Turner.

A back-and-forth stretch before the finish wasn’t the crispest thing we’ve ever seen, but considering Saraya’s ring rust, it wasn’t bad and still told a good story. That story ended with two of what used to be called Rampaiges to put the good doctor down for good.

We’ll see if this means it’s Saraya’s house, but for now it was great to see her back doing what she loves.

Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show here.