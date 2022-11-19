The Ring of Honor World title match at Full Gear tonight (Nov. 19) was a convergence of four men (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli) and a few different storylines: Reigning champion Jericho’s quest to destroy ROH’s past & remold it in his image, the ongoing Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society war, and possible issues within the latter group with Guevara bristling at the suggestion he may need to lay down for his mentor.

BCC teammates Danielson and Castagnoli actually found themselves at odds first, but William Regal’s troops can kick each other’s butts without making it personal...

It was much more intense when Sammy dared to break up a Jericho pinfall attempt...

It took a little while, but Guevara almost took the Ocho away from Jericho when he hit a GTH and followed it with a Shooting Star Press, but Le Champion managed to kick out. The Castagnoli struck after that, pressing Sammy above his head and hurling him from the ring — only to take a Busaiku knee from his teammate!

The momentum shifting significantly in this #ROH World Championship match!



Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/xvQRHhzgkL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

All three challengers were involved in some thrilling nearfalls after that, but Jericho reentered the fray to ensure Guevara didn’t tap to a LeBell Lock. Claudio got a stretch to strut his stuff, culminating in a Big Swing on Sammy.

But that left him open for a pair of Judas Effects, and the Ring of Jericho will head into Final Battle as World champ. Will his fellow Sex God still have his back there?

Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show here.