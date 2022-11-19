One of the most anticipated things on the card for Full Gear tonight (Nov. 19) was the return of The Elite. We haven’t seen Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks on our screens since they won the new AEW Trios titles at All Out back in September. That was followed, of course, by a fight with CM Punk & Ace Steel which ended their reign and kept them on the sidelines until their comeback was booked on Dynamite this past Wednesday.

The fans in Newark, New Jersey didn’t have to wait too long to see the EVPs. Their match with current Trios champs Death Triangle was second on the PPV portion of the show, and The Elite got the spotlight all to themselves, entering to Kansas’ classic rock anthem, “Carry On Wayward Son”.

PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M weren’t looking to be overshadowed, but they were again shortly into the match when the Prudential Center crowd broke out into “Fuck CM Punk” and “Colt Cabana” chants.

It didn’t take long to get everyone’s attention on the action in the ring, however (perhaps helped by commentary never mentioning or even hinting at why The Elite lost the belts or have been MIA). The six men possess too much talent, athleticism and showmanship to spend too much time dwelling on something that happened almost three months ago.

Nick Jackson and his partners were also clearly having too much fun being back...

A big story beat came when PAC tried to get Fenix to use his foreign object of choice, the ring bell hammer, to finish off Omega. Rey said no, and almost paid the price, but somehow managed to kick out after taking a V Trigger. Another melee followed, and Kenny hit the V Trigger again. This time he went for One Winged Angel, and this time, Fenix decided to embrace the Bastard’s methods.

So everyone got something out of this one. Elite fans got to cheer, Elite haters got to seem them lose their comeback match, and non-partisans got a wild match.

Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show here.