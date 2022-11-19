Konosuke Takeshita is officially All Elite

Congratulations to Konosuke Takeshita. He is officially All Elite.

Tony Khan dropped the news that Takeshita has signed with AEW.

It's official! Congratulations @Takesoup, you are All Elite!



After signing his AEW contract + winning again last night on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama, we'll hear from Konosuke Takeshita on

AEW Zero Hour moments before the annual #AEWFullGear ppv LIVE worldwide TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/5r2GaFpeB8 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2022

Takeshita arrived on the AEW scene in April 2021 as a pal of Kenny Omega.

.@KennyOmegamanX announces that Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) and @MichaelNakazawa will team up NEXT WEEK on #AEWDarkElevation to take on the Sydal Brothers (@findevan + @YOGASAULT).



Watch Elevation Now - https://t.co/aHYnq9dppb and every Monday at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/xVkycO6MCO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021

When Takeshita returned a year later, he quickly rose from Elevation and Dark onto the big stage of Dynamite and Rampage. Takeshita’s talent in the ring was evident in defeats to Jay Lethal, Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. Takeshita got on the winning track during last night’s Rampage in tag team action with Jun Akiyama against Kingston and Ortiz.

Takeshita primarily plied his trade in DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan. He won the KO-D Openweight Championship five times, which is DDT Pro’s top belt, and ranks second in cumulative defenses and combined days as titleholder. Takeshita also holds the record for longest reign at 405 days starting on March 20, 2017. He ranked #59 in the PWI 500 for 2022.

Onward and upward for Konosuke Takeshita in AEW. How would you like to see Takeshita used in the promotion?