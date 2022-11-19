 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Konosuke Takeshita is officially All Elite

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Congratulations to Konosuke Takeshita. He is officially All Elite.

Tony Khan dropped the news that Takeshita has signed with AEW.

Takeshita arrived on the AEW scene in April 2021 as a pal of Kenny Omega.

When Takeshita returned a year later, he quickly rose from Elevation and Dark onto the big stage of Dynamite and Rampage. Takeshita’s talent in the ring was evident in defeats to Jay Lethal, Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. Takeshita got on the winning track during last night’s Rampage in tag team action with Jun Akiyama against Kingston and Ortiz.

Takeshita primarily plied his trade in DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan. He won the KO-D Openweight Championship five times, which is DDT Pro’s top belt, and ranks second in cumulative defenses and combined days as titleholder. Takeshita also holds the record for longest reign at 405 days starting on March 20, 2017. He ranked #59 in the PWI 500 for 2022.

Onward and upward for Konosuke Takeshita in AEW. How would you like to see Takeshita used in the promotion?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats