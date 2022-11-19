AEW is in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center tonight (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) for their annual Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) event.

This year’s show will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World championship against Maxwell Jacob Friedman. But that’s not all! We’ll also get the return of The Elite as Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks challenge Death Triangle for the Trios titles, and Saraya’s first match in five years as the recently cleared ex-WWE star locks up with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and much, much more.

To order the show, fans in the United States & Canada should head to Bleacher Report, and viewers in other countries will want to click on over to Fite.tv.

This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.

Follow along with us, and enjoy Full Gear!