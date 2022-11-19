CM Punk jokes about his AEW exit while doing MMA commentary

CM Punk was again on commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) last night (Nov 18), calling the action on UFC Fight Pass for CFFC 115: Forest vs. Lubberts from the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

It’s his second week back on the job, having returned to it the Friday before. In his first CFFC appearance since the events of Labor Day weekend seemingly ended his run with AEW, Punk only said one thing that could have been interpreted as being about the brawl with The Elite after the All Out media scrum.

This time, while yukking it up with his regular play-by-play partner John Morgan and CFFC owner/promoter Rob Haydak between fights, Haydak brought up the possibility of starting up Cage Fury Pro Wrestling in 2023. Alluding to Punk’s availability, the former AEW & WWE World champ joked about his torn triceps and other injuries, saying “I’m nursing everything.”

He was also laughing when he told Haydak, “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in your locker room.” Then Morgan said he didn’t want Punk involved because “that dude just messed up a whole organization,” and got everybody when he closed the segment with the line of the night, “Don’t let him do any press conferences, alright?”

It’s good Punk can have some fun with it, I guess.

Do you think their lawyers play clips like this and Colt Cabana’s return to AEW television while (allegedly) negotiating the buyout of Punk’s AEW contract?