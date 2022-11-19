Playstation drops a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever, sans CM Punk

AEW has been promising we’d get news about their upcoming console/PC video game Fight Forever at Full Gear on Sat., Nov. 19. We didn’t know what that news would be, other than that it wouldn’t involve the arcade-style simulation being available on any streaming services at launch.

Still not sure if this is the update we’re being promised, but we got something well before tonight’s PPV start. Playstation dropped this trailer for Fight Forever overnight.

There’s not much we haven’t seen before in other commercials and gameplay videos. The most notable difference is the lack of CM Punk, who had been front-and-center on the previous cover art and promotional materials. Kenny Omega — former World, Tag & Trios champ, Executive Vice-President, one of the leaders of AEW Games, and recent Punk backstage brawl opponent — gets that position, with MJF looming over him.

The lack of a release date is a bit concerning. All involved would have liked to have this out for the holiday shopping season, but even something around the Amazon placeholder pre-order date of Dec. 31, 2022 is unlikely at this point or it would probably be included in this commercial. Removing the former cover boy from the game takes time, I guess.

Thoughts?