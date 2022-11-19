AEW is back on PPV later on tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) with Full Gear, emanating from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 7pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for one hour on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States & Canada for $49.99 on Bleacher Report, and in other countries for $19.99 on Fite.tv.

We’ll have play-by-play coverage of Full Gear from Zero Hour through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW World championship

• Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara for the ROH World title

• Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim Women’s championship

• The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in our Glory for the AEW Tag titles

• Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite for the Trios championship

• Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT title

• Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship

• Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

• Junge Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match

• Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

• Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks in the semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament (Zero Hour)

• Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama (Zero Hour)

• Best Friends vs. The Factory (Zero Hour)