All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 8 pm ET tonight (Sat., Nov. 19 2022) from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center with its annual fall Full Gear event. Just an hour before the main card kicks off on PPV, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “Zero Hour”.

There will be three matches on Zero Hour:

Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks in a World Title Eliminator Tournament semi-final

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor & a MYSTERIOUS PARTNER vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo & Lee Johnson)

Those will warm us up for a big night, headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World title against MJF! Zero Hour will feature plenty of hype for every one of the matches on Full Gear, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The Zero Hour stream goes live at 7:00pm ET, and you can watch it above. And make sure and get your entries in for DraftKings’ free-to-play $25,000 Full Gear pool.

Follow along with Full Gear results and coverage of the entire card right here.