AEW Full Gear 2022 predictions

All Elite Wrestling is putting on their Full Gear PPV Saturday night (Nov. 19, 2022) at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

After a free streaming pre-show which starts one hour earlier, the event starts at 8PM Eastern, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) here in the U.S. & Canada, or internationally on Fite.

The fourth annual Full Gear is AEW’s first PPV since the company-changing events of All Out, and a lot of attention will be paid to how they move forward starting tonight. We know our motley crew will be paying attention. They’re definitely ready to give thoughts & predictions on everything booked for the show!

Let's get to it.

AEW FULL GEAR PREDICTIONS

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c) for the AEW World championship

Geno Mrosko: Moxley may have solidified himself as the calming force amidst all the chaos that is AEW, but it’s still the other guy’s time to shine. Pick: MJF

Sean Rueter: Mox has been waiting to hang up that “Gone Fishin’” sign for months. The intrigue is in how Max wins, or how many swerves we get en route to Max winning. Let’s say they keep it relatively simple and reveal The Firm are still with him, leaving a pissed off William Regal to lead the rest of Blackpool Combat Club into war against them (and mercifully ending the BCC/Jericho Appreciation Society feud). However they do it, the prediction remains... Pick: MJF

Claire Elizabeth: The big question here to me isn’t so much “is MJF going to win?” because of course he is, the big question is “what kind of wrinkle is there?” and the possibilities are endless. He could win clean and turn face, he could win with the Firm’s assistance and that whole arc could have been a ruse, he could have some secret ace up his sleeve that threads the line of keeping him a heel of his word... there’s so many to choose from! Pick: Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Cain A. Knight: I’m not sure why AEW over-complicated this story with The Firm’s involvement and MJF’s potential alignment switch. Regardless, Jon Moxley has earned that vacation. Pick: MJF

Manolo H. Pizzazz: MJF hasn’t been able to get the job done when it counts the most. It’s one of those situations where I have to see it to believe it. Until then, I can’t pick him to win over the champ. Pick: Jon Moxley

Marcus Benjamin: I’m torn here. Everything going into this story says Mox’s time is up and MJF’s time is now. BUT, as Cain points out, Moxley delayed his vacation because of AEW’s messiness. Like Dante Hicks, he’s not supposed to be here. He’s AEW’s heart and soul, so yeah, give the man a break. For that reason and that reason alone, I’m running with the Devil. Which, coincidentally, is my grad school’s fight song. Pick: MJF

Kyle Decker: I don’t think it’s time for MJF to win the title. He’s been really good, but I don’t think this was the plan if Punk were still champ. If anything, I think Moxley turns heel as part of a pseudo-double turn to make MJF a babyface chasing Moxley and eventually winning that way. Pick: Jon Moxley

The Elite vs. Death Triangle for the AEW Trios titles

Geno Mrosko: What are the chances they do a spot involving some sort of bite? Pick: The Elite

Sean Rueter: This prediction is partly from my heart, and partly because the other option doesn’t make kayfabe sense (the team that “mysteriously” disappeared for two-and-a-half months shouldn’t beat the guys who’ve been out here getting reps — even if they’re not on the same page right now). Pick: Death Triangle

Claire Elizabeth: I hate that this just got slid onto the card at the last minute and I hate all of the Brawl Out drama and I’ll be honest I’m gonna pick Death Triangle just because I’m sad that Punk is gone, right or wrong, and the Elite are back and probably going to win this match. Pick: Death Triangle

Cain A. Knight: The Elite aren’t losing in their first match back in AEW. Death Triangle will implode over the usage of a hammer. Pick: The Elite

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were rusty when they originally won the trios titles. With time off to recover from injuries, they should be feeling their best in the ring. Pick: The Elite

Marcus Benjamin: WHEW. This match here. Death Triangle should win because they’re Death Triangle. But The Elite will get the W and a bigger celebration than Jesus riding into Jerusalem. Pick: The Elite

Kyle Decker: The Elite were supposed to be champs now, but it would also be shitty for Death Triangle to just hold the gold until the Elite got back. But because I think the Elite winning is an immediate F you to Punk (like the Cabana match a few weeks back), I say they do it. Pick: The Elite

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c) for the interim AEW Women’s championship

Geno Mrosko: Hayter is pretty good, but she’s not the one. Pick: Toni Storm

Sean Rueter: Call me if they decide to actually do the Hayter/Baker feud. Pick: Toni Storm

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah this is nice filler but it’s just a way to pad Toni’s resume out a little before moving on. Pick: Toni Storm

Cain A. Knight: Britt Baker and Saraya are bigger threats to the interim champ than Hayter is. Pick: Toni Storm

Manolo H. Pizzazz: It’s time to see what Hayter can do in the spotlight. Pick: Jamie Hayter

Marcus Benjamin: I’d love for a Jamie win but there’s so much meat on the bone with Toni’s reign. If I’m TK, I use this time to truly develop her as a character and some thematics for her reign. Pick: Toni Storm

Kyle Decker: I’m a fan of Jamie — probably more than I’m a fan of Toni — but they haven’t done anything here that makes Hayter feel like a one and done challenger. Pick: Toni Storm

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in our Glory for the AEW Tag Team titles

Geno Mrosko: They never should have been a tag team to begin with, let’s be real. Break up time! Pick: The Acclaimed

Sean Rueter: Kinda hope the Limitless One breaks bad and we get a full heel run from the former champs. But whether that or the more likely break-up happens, the scissoring will continue. Pick: The Acclaimed

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah, this is a formality to conclude the arc and move our unlikely scissoring heroes to the next beat and get Keith Lee back to being the erudite babyface monster he’s best as. Pick: The Acclaimed

Cain A. Knight: This feud has to end, and that means the babyfaces are going over. I think Keith Lee has finally had enough of teaming with Strickland. Pick: The Acclaimed

Manolo H. Pizzazz: We have yet to learn the full potential of the scissor party. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will tap into that power when it is needed most. Pick: The Acclaimed

Marcus Benjamin: Swerve and Keith Lee won’t last long. They’re on a collision course towards each other so The Acclaimed walk out victorious even if they’re not the main story. Pick: The Acclaimed

Kyle Decker: It is definitely time to break up Swerve in our Glory since we’re at the point that Swerve is committing assault and Keith Lee isn’t about that (but about it enough to still tag with him). Pick: The Acclaimed

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara for the Ring of Honor World championship

Geno Mrosko: Why not? Pick: Sammy Guevara

Sean Rueter: There’s only two guys in this match that Tony Khan can shop as the centerpiece of an ROH television or streaming deal, and only one of them just got promoted to management. Pick: Chris Jericho

Claire Elizabeth: I just can’t see moving on from Jericho as ROH World Champion on an AEW card when Final Battle is right around the corner. Pick: Chris Jericho

Cain A. Knight: Chris Jericho has tapped out multiple times recently because he’s winning the match that counts. Pick: Chris Jericho

Manolo H. Pizzazz: The BWE BSEE isn’t called Le Champion for nothing. The Wizard will make sure the Ocho remains in his possession. Plus, Jericho is the Demo God with an ROH PPV coming soon. Pick: Chris Jericho

Marcus Benjamin: This is a toss up for me. Pick: Chris Jericho

Kyle Decker: The Fatal 4 way stip feels like a way for Jericho to keep the title for longer. He’ll lose when it’s one on one. Pick: Chris Jericho

Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT title

Geno Mrosko: No need for a switch here. Pick: Wardlow

Sean Rueter: It’s not his fault, but the title has done nothing for Wardlow. Let’s see if chasing brings the magic back. After this, he can chase both the TNT and ROH TV titles! Pick: Powerhouse Hobbs

Claire Elizabeth: Wardlow’s still struggling after getting lost in the shuffle, but he’s got enough spark that he shouldn’t be losing the title until he’s nice and hot again. Pick: Wardlow

Cain A. Knight: Wardlow needs revenge on both of these guys, and he’s going to get it here. Pick: Wardlow

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Wardlow was helped along the way to become a star. It’s time for him to pay it forward to help Hobbs break through. Pick: Will Hobbs

Marcus Benjamin: It’s Hobbs’ time. I’m tired of saying that every month and being wrong. So I’ll go again. Pick: P-P-P-Powerhouse Hobbs

Kyle Decker: The money match is Wardlow vs. Joe so Powerhouse unfortunately takes the pin from the WarDog here. Pick: Wardlow

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship

Geno Mrosko: Zero chance of a title change here. Pick: Jade Cargill

Sean Rueter: She’s not winning, but allow me to ask AEW to let Nyla keep showing her personality on-screen instead of having her play a generic monster. Pick: Jade Cargill

Claire Elizabeth: Nyla Rose is the real TBS Champion and I won’t stand for any opinions to the contrary. Pick: Nyla Rose

Cain A. Knight: Nyla had her fun with the belt, but Jade was always going to win this match and take back her gold. Pick: Jade Cargill

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Prediction? Pain. Pick: Jade Cargill

Marcus Benjamin: Come on now. Pick: Jade Cargill

Kyle Decker: This feud has been pretty much represented on Rampage so I’ll admit I haven’t followed it too closely. While Nyla is one of Jade’s more legit challengers, I don’t think she’s the one to break the streak (not that I have any idea who on the roster actually is). Pick: Jade Cargill

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Geno Mrosko: One of the most genuinely intriguing matches in some time, if only to see how they work it. But no way should Saraya win, right? She hasn’t wrestled in years! Pick: Dr. Britt Baker

Sean Rueter: See my Trios title prediction. Also, a loss here could allow them to reset Saraya’s story with a tighter focus on “ultimate babyface comeback”. What better obstacle to overcome than being screwed out of a win in your return match? Pick: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Claire Elizabeth: Saraya’s worst disadvantage here isn’t all the time off, it’s that the announce desk is up on the stage, so the dreaded PTO on the table is gonna be a lot harder to pull off! But yeah, a big investment return means a win, even if maybe there’s some shenanigans to keep Britt some heat. Pick: Saraya

Cain A. Knight: I’d be shocked if Saraya loses her comeback match with all the hoopla surrounding it. Pick: Saraya

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Saraya’s return is the feel-good story, not necessarily victory. This cake will have no icing. Sweets are bad for the teeth. A dentist would know. Pick: Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Marcus Benjamin: I don’t believe Saraya comes back for an L in her first match. Despite how this feud made Britt more sympathetic of the two. Pick: Saraya

Kyle Decker: There is a story they could tell where a rusty Saraya can’t get it done against Britt Baker. But I think the women’s division needs Saraya to win this one to elevate her and the division overall with it. Pick: Saraya

Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage Match

Geno Mrosko: On his own like Tarzan boy. Pick: Jungle Boy

Sean Rueter: Christian’s got a plan that will leave Jungle Jack begging for one more match. Pick: Luchasaurus

Claire Elizabeth: Babyface beats dino man, film at... well I hope not 11 I want this show to end at a reasonable hour. Pick: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Cain A. Knight: Jungle desperately needs to win this match. Pick: Jungle Boy

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Cages are made for climbing. Dinosaurs do not possess that skill. Pick: Jungle Boy

Marcus Benjamin: It’s time for this to end so Jungle Boy can get to the big fish. Pick: Jungle Boy

Kyle Decker: Boy has taken too many Ls in this feud already. That needs to turn around. Pick: Jungle Boy

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Geno Mrosko: If Jeff Jarrett beats Sting in any capacity, I’ll never watch this promotion again. Pick: Sting & Darby Allin

Sean Rueter: While TK’s love of Jay Lethal gives me pause, even Jeff Jarrett knows his side shouldn’t win this. Pick: Darby Allin & Sting

Claire Elizabeth: First off I love that Jeff Jarrett’s whole AEW gimmick is “yeah nobody wants this asshole here either” but he ain’t coming in to win. Pick: Darby Allin & Sting

Cain A. Knight: Jeff Jarrett’s declaration of war against AEW could quickly turn into a joke if he loses his first match. But Sting’s first loss should occur in a more important match than this. Pick: Sting & Darby Allin

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Nobody puts Sting in a corner. Not even Jeff Jarrett. Sting and Allin are going to do some dirty dancing with Jarrett’s guitar. Pick: Sting & Darby Allin

Marcus Benjamin: Sting ain’t losing to Double J. Pick: Sting & Darby Allin

Kyle Decker: Sting still hasn’t lost and I’m picking him until he does. Pick: Sting & Darby Allin

Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks in the semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament

Geno Mrosko: Only one of these make sense. Pick: Ricky Starks

Sean Rueter: Getting ahead of myself here, but Absolute vs. MJF could be a sneaky smart main event for “Winter is Coming”. Pick: Ricky Starks

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah, this is Ricky’s match to lose. Pick: Ricky Starks

Cain A. Knight: Ethan Page shouldn’t be matched up against a heel in the finals. Pick: Ricky Starks

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Stroke Daddy personifies what it means to be sensual, debonair, iconic. Pick: Ricky Starks

Marcus Benjamin: Ricky Starks. That’s it. It’s time for this guy. Pick: Ricky Starks

Kyle Decker: One of these two is a future star and the other is Brian Cage. Pick: Ricky Starks

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Geno Mrosko: The feel good story of the night. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Sean Rueter: As long as Eddie’s happy, I’m happy. Pick: Jun Akiyama

Cain A. Knight: Akiyama won on Rampage, so he’s probably doing the job on PPV. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Kingston will find honor in laying down for his hero. Pick: Jun Akiyama

Marcus Benjamin: Eddddddiiiieeeee. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Kyle Decker: I don’t really know much about all this. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, & Danhausen vs. QT Marshall’s Factory

Geno Mrosko: QT always bothered me. Not the person, the way you say the name. What a silly thing to be bothered by. Pick: Best Friends

Sean Rueter: Are we sure it’s Danhausen? Maybe Best Friends fifth man is his long lost brother Doughausen? That would really change the math here. Okay, probably not. Pick: Best Friends

Cain A. Knight: I can’t imagine that I’ll ever pick QT Marshall or The Factory to win a match on an AEW PPV. Pick: Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, Danhausen

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Danhausen’s introduction to the ring is always inflated height and weight. It has me wondering if an angry Danhausen actually grows into that size. Pick: Best Friends crew

Marcus Benjamin: No love for QT. Pick: Best Friends crew

Kyle Decker: Tough to pick against the powerhouse that is QT Marshall but I think I’m going out on a limb here. Pick: Best Friends crew

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders?