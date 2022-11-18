Update: After Rampage went off the air, Tony Khan used his very awkward screaming voice to officially add a singles match between Eddie Kingston and Jun Akiyama to the Full Gear pre-show.

That makes for 10 matches on the Full Gear main card and three matches on the Zero Hour pre-show.

AEW’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event takes place tomorrow night (Nov. 19) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Tonight’s go-home episode of Rampage made two matches official for the Zero Hour pre-show.

Ricky Starks will take on Brian Cage in semifinal round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. This match was set in stone after Starks defeated Lance Archer in the first round of the tournament.

Later on Rampage, Orange Cassidy also secured his spot on the pre-show in the following segment featuring The Best Friends and The Factory.

QT Marshall sounds pretty confident that his squad will beat Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and especially Danhausen. I think QT is in for a rude awakening during this 5 vs. 5 match.

Here is the finalized card for Full Gear:

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW World championship • Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara for the ROH World title • Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim Women’s championship • The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in our Glory for the AEW Tag titles • Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite for the Trios championship • Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT title • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship • Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker • Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match • Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal • Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in the World title eliminator tournament (pre-show) • The Best Friends vs. The Factory (pre-show)

