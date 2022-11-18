Tonight’s (Nov. 18) episode of AEW Rampage included the final first round match of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament; Ricky Starks returned from his strange absence to take on Lance Archer.

The two men actually began brawling in the backstage area, with Ricky Starks wearing a New Jersey Devils jersey to get the hometown crowd in Newark, New Jersey, firmly in his corner.

They eventually made their way out to the ring to officially start the match. Lance Archer then proceeded to do what he does best in AEW: kick someone’s ass but lose the match.

Here’s the ending sequence, with Starks trying to jump over a pounce and then taking Archer out with a running spear.

Archer wasn’t happy after losing, so he chokeslammed Starks onto steel ring steps.

If Ricky can recover from that move, he will be at the Full Gear pre-show tomorrow night to take on Brian Cage in a semifinal match of the tournament.

Do you think Ricky Starks is going all the way in this tournament, Cagesiders?