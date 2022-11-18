Here’s a place to check the results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — which is also the site of Saturday night’s Full Gear PPV.

Tonight’s episode features Eddie Kingston teaming with Ortiz to face on of his Japanese idols Jun Akiyama & breakout star Konosuke Takeshita.

Also advertised for the card: The postponed World Title Eliminator Tournament match between Ricky Starks & Lance Archer, HOOK defending the FTW title against Lee Moriarty, Athena vs. Madison Rayne, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR NOV. 18