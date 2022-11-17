Owen Cup return, ROH plans & more from Tony Khan’s pre-Full Gear call

We’ve hit his update about the card for Saturday’s PPV and his brief remarks about CM Punk & the investigation into the post-All Out fight separately. But AEW’s owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan covered a lot of other topics on his pre-Full Gear conference call today (Nov. 17).

Let’s run through some more highlights:

• On of the reasons Full Gear happens on Saturday every year is because of Khan’s long-standing pledge to not run opposite the NFL. His father owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.

• This year’s ten match show will end at “a reasonable time”. TK says it’ll be a “tight” wrestling show.

• AEW has run so many events in the Northeast this year because keeping shows in that region has saved the company millions of dollars. They’ve announced plans to run Phoenix, Northern California, Seattle and London next year.

• Speaking of next year, The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will be back in 2023. Khan again credited Chris Jericho for connecting him with Dr. Martha Hart & her family, and wants to continue the relationship.

• He still has final say on all creative for AEW and Ring of Honor, but solicits feedback from the roster and his team. TK says he only uses about half the ideas he hears about each week due to time constraints. He credited Tony Schiavone with the TBS title storyline of Nyla Rose stealing Jade Cargill’s belt.

• Khan remains bullish on ROH, and believes a decision will be made about its direction and television future after the Final Battle PPV next month.

• He praised FTR as one of the best tag teams in the world when asked about them not being booked for Full Gear. TK said he has a lot of great talent under contract, and wants more to create more AEW and ROH content to showcase FTR and others.

• Asked about getting an FTR vs. The Briscoes match on AEW TV, Khan said, “Believe me, I tried.” Reports are Warner Bros Discovery execs are a hard no on The Briscoes because of their past homophobic statements, for which they’ve apologized multiple times.

• ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez has been out with an injury, but was recently cleared to return.

• Saturday’s show is approaching a $1 million gate.