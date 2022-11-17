The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Nov. 16) episode of AEW Dynamite.
Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite‘s viewership was 818,000. That’s 12% less than the week before. Among 18-49 year olds, it scored a .28 rating. That’s 12.5% lower than Nov. 9. Both are the lowest numbers for a show that aired in Dynamite’s usual Wednesday night timeslot on TBS since June 15... and that show had the lowest ratings of the year.
Relative to the competition, the results aren’t that bad. Dynamite finished fourth among cable originals, with ESPN’s NBA doubleheader leading the way. The late game between Phoenix and Golden State won the night with 1.6 million viewers and a .55 in the demo. The game that went head-to-head with Dynamite, a Boston win over Atlanta, was second with an audience of 1.49 million and a .53 rating.
Not what AEW wanted heading into Saturday’s PPV.
Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:
- Nov. 10: 913,000 / .35
- Nov. 17: 984,000 / .37
- Nov. 24: 898,000 / .31
- Dec. 1: 861,000 / .31
- Dec. 8: 872,000 / .33
- Dec. 15: 948,000 / .31
- Dec. 22: 1,020,000 / .37
- Dec. 29: 975,000 / .37
- Jan. 5, 2022: 1,010,000 / .43
- Jan. 12: 969,000 / .39
- Jan. 19: 1,032,000 / .44
- Jan. 26: 1,100,000 / .41
- Feb. 2: 954,000 / .35
- Feb. 9: 1,129,000 / .41
- Feb. 16: 869,000 / .31
- Feb. 23: 1,010,000 / .40
- Mar. 2: 966,000 / .35
- Mar. 9: 945,000 / .40
- Mar. 16: 993,000 / .38
- Mar. 23: 1,046,000 / .41
- Mar. 30: 979,000 / .38
- Apr. 6: 989,000 / .38
- Apr. 13: 977,000 / .37
- Apr. 20: 930,000 / .37
- Apr. 27: 921,000 / .33
- May 4: 833,000 / .32
- May 11: 840,000 / .33
- May 18: 922,000 / .33
- May 25: 929,000 / .35
- June 1: 969,000 / .40
- June 8: 939,000 / .34
- June 15: 761,000 / .28
- June 22: 878,000 / .31
- June 29: 1,023,000 / .36
- July 6: 979,000 / .36
- July 13: 942,000 / .32
- July 20: 910,000 / .32
- July 27: 976,000 / .33
- Aug. 3: 938,000 / .32
- Aug. 10: 972,000 / .33
- Aug. 17: 957,000 / .30
- Aug. 24: 1,049,000 / .34
- Aug. 31: 1,020,000 / .35
- Sept. 7: 1,035,000 / .38
- Sept. 14: 1,175,000 / .39
- Sept. 21: 1,039,000 / .35
- Sept. 28: 990,000 / .34
- Oct. 5: 1,038,000 / .33
- Oct. 12: 983,000 / .32
- Oct. 18: 752,000 / .26
- Oct. 26: 997,000 / .32
- Nov. 2: 911,000 / .29
- Nov. 9: 930,000 / .32
- Nov. 16: 818,000 / .28
For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.
Loading comments...