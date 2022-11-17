The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Nov. 16) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite‘s viewership was 818,000. That’s 12% less than the week before. Among 18-49 year olds, it scored a .28 rating. That’s 12.5% lower than Nov. 9. Both are the lowest numbers for a show that aired in Dynamite’s usual Wednesday night timeslot on TBS since June 15... and that show had the lowest ratings of the year.

Relative to the competition, the results aren’t that bad. Dynamite finished fourth among cable originals, with ESPN’s NBA doubleheader leading the way. The late game between Phoenix and Golden State won the night with 1.6 million viewers and a .55 in the demo. The game that went head-to-head with Dynamite, a Boston win over Atlanta, was second with an audience of 1.49 million and a .53 rating.

Not what AEW wanted heading into Saturday’s PPV.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

