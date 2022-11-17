AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament rescheduled due to legit Ricky Starks injury

Ethan Page beat Bandido to advance to the finals of AEW’s latest World Title Eliminator Tournament on Dynamite last night (Nov. 16). Ricky Starks also appeared for the first time since an injury angle that ran on last Wednesday’s show. Absolute informed us that his first round match with Lance Archer, originally scheduled for the Nov. 11 Rampage, would now take place on this Friday’s edition.

Which is great! But it also left us with questions about how AEW was going to schedule the other semi and keep the finals on Saturday night’s Full Gear PPV as planned.

Turns out they won’t. Tony Khan revealed on a media call this afternoon that Starks legitimately wasn’t cleared to wrestle last week (Khan didn’t provide specifics on the injury), prompting his match with Archer to be moved. The winner of Starks/Archer will now face Brian Cage on Full Gear’s Zero Hour pre-show, with finals now taking place on the Nov. 23 Dynamite in Chicago.

The winner of the tournament gets a shot at the World title, which will either belong to Jon Moxley or MJF, on Weds., Dec. 14 at “Winter is Coming” in North Texas.

Later on the call, TK said Full Gear will feature ten matches on PPV, which means the card’s final. Here it is: