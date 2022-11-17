Some great news from Jake The Snake

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been a part of AEW almost since its inception. Since 2020, he’s mostly shown up on television as Lance Archer’s manager.

It’s not terribly noticeable since Archer himself isn’t a consistent presence on Dynamite and Rampage, but Roberts hasn’t been around over the last year-plus. That’s because the 67 year old has been diagnosed with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and required oxygen as part of his treatment.

Jake described his condition on the Nothing Beats Experience YouTube show in late 2020:

“I don’t get the right amount of oxygen into my blood and that’s not good. I don’t know how much it’s going to limit me and my future. We’re testing it today for the first time to try to go do something. I know that without the oxygen if I talk for about 20 seconds, I’m done. I can’t go anymore. It just is not there. So this is going to be something that I’m gonna have to work with.”

But not any more! The Snake tweeted yesterday:

Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!! — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) November 16, 2022

As the “chronic” in its name suggests, COPD isn’t curable. But Roberts and his medical team have him in a place where he doesn’t need to wheel around an oxygen tank any more, which is good news for him, his loved ones, and everyone who wants to see him doing pro wrestling-related activities.

Will we see him on Rampage tomorrow night (Nov. 18) when Archer takes on Ricky Starks in the World Title Eliminator Tournament?