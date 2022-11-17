AR Fox offered contract by AEW

AR Fox had an impressive Dynamite debut in trios action teaming with Top Flight against the Death Triangle champions.

Fox almost earned the winning pin on a 450 splash.

The upset was not meant to be as Death Triangle retained the gold. Despite the result, it didn’t dampen Fox’s night. Backstage after the match, he spoke with Lexy Nair about growing up in the Bridgeport, CT area and this appearance as a homecoming of sorts. His mother was in the crowd to savor Fox’s moment on the big stage. At the end of the interview, Nair informed Fox that he was officially offered a contract by AEW from Tony Khan. That news seemed to catch Fox off guard to produce a natural reaction.

Congratulations to Fox. As of now, there is no official statement that he accepted the deal. It sure seems likely though, but you never know. AEW has varying levels of contractual status ranging from appearance deals to All Elite.

Lucha Underground fans will remember AR Fox as Dante Fox, where he routinely put on exciting bouts. One feud in particular would be interesting to rekindle in AEW, whether it be friends or foes. I’m talking about Killshot, better known as Swerve Strickland.

Do you think signing AR Fox is a good move for AEW?