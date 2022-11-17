After their segment on last week’s episode of Dynamite, our man Manolo was one of several people musing about the program between Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

It accomplished its main goal — allowing the former Paige to announce she’d been cleared to return to the ring after spinal stenosis forced her into early retirement back in 2018, making a match with Baker at Full Gear official. It was an undeniably emotional moment for both performers and the fans. Beyond that though, it got a little weird. Saraya blasted Baker’s lack of accomplishments, putting the doctor in the position of representing AEW against another ex-WWE star big-timing it in Tony Khan’s fed.

Last night (Nov. 16) on the final Dynamite before Saturday’s PPV, both women got separate time to follow-up on last week and tee things up for this weekend.

Baker got more of a proper promo. And she nailed it. Problem is, she spoke first, and said the things many wanted to hear Saraya say last week. Britt praised her opponent and her journey, but refused to have her or the AEW women’s locker room’s accomplishments belittled.

In a brief interview with her friend Renee Paquette, Saraya did walk back some of disrespect she directed at Baker last Wednesday, but was otherwise done talking.

It feels like the build up to a double turn, but why would they do anything to get Saraya booed in what should be a huge feel good moment? Wouldn’t part of the reason for having Baker be her first feud to ensure the heat was on her opponent in her big comeback match?

Or maybe that’s not what they’re doing? But if not, why does it feel like Britt has a bigger mountain to climb than the person who was almost paralyzed in her last match? Is this another case of lax creative controls biting AEW in the butt?

It’s hard to imagine the New Jersey crowd won’t be 50/50 at best on Saturday night, and that could be because Baker & Saraya delivered the promos they wanted to deliver instead of the ones which would have best served the story they’re trying to tell.

We’ll know more after Full Gear. Until then, let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Who Holds the Advantage Going into the ROH World Championship Match?

It’s the Moment That the Death Triangle has Been Waiting For!

Jon Moxley Calls Out MJF Ahead of Their World Title Match at Full Gear

#TheAcclaimed drops their latest music video "A Hand For A Hand" RIGHT NOW!

It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yhPIc6XHAD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

WHOSE HOUSE?! @swerveconfident picks up the win over one-half of #AEW World Tag Team Champions! What state will @bowens_official be in, heading into their championship rubber match at the #AEWFullGear PPV this Saturday?



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dyPXFL6vka — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

#ROH World Television Champion @SamoaJoe gives a piece of his mind here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KfgF1ZuB82 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

#Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs offers the #ROH World TV Champ a challenge, but TNT Champion @RealWardlow isn't about to sit idly by, as mayhem ensues!



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/D5ozuUDhZm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

#DEATHTRIANGLEvsTHEELITE#AEW World Trios Championship#AEWFullGear

This Saturday Night, November 19

LIVE on PPV

8pm ET / 5pm PT

How to watch:https://t.co/Igw7g1k9pp pic.twitter.com/7xmiIuwyNW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

.@OfficialEGO does it! Ethan Page advances in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament with a victory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kDIR1LvmMh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

A huge match is set for #AEWRampage THIS FRIDAY: @MadKing1981 & @Ortiz_Powerful will step into the ring to battle an incredible combination from @ddtpro: @jun0917start & @Takesoup, LIVE at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/N7I85iBZZQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

#AEW Interim Women's World Champion gets the victory tonight on #AEWDynamite, and a determined @jmehytr makes her presence known, ahead of their #AEW Women's Championship Match at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV THIS Saturday! pic.twitter.com/NKw0Sm7zvP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.