Triple Threat title match added to Full Gear after pull apart brawl

As many predicted after Samoa Joe turned on Wardlow last week, choking the TNT champion out while Powerhouse Hobbs watched from the ramp, we’ll have a three-way title match this Saturday (Nov. 19) at Full Gear.

It came about after an interview with Joe, where the reigning Ring of Honor Television champ explained his actions as being Wardlow’s mistake for turning his back on the most dangerous man in the room.

#ROH World Television Champion @SamoaJoe gives a piece of his mind here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KfgF1ZuB82 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

Hobbs showed up to call dibs since he’s been a thorn in Wardlow’s side for weeks. They were set to fight about it when War Dog ran in and fought both of them.

A pull apart brawl followed, capped off by an impressive dive by Wardlow (after the Dark Order guys responsible for holding him back let him go).

#Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs offers the #ROH World TV Champ a challenge, but TNT Champion @RealWardlow isn't about to sit idly by, as mayhem ensues!



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/D5ozuUDhZm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

Here’s an updated look at the Full Gear card:

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW World championship • Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara for the ROH World title • Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim Women’s championship • The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in our Glory for the AEW Tag titles • Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite for the Trios championship • Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT title • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship • Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker • Junge Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match • Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal • Ethan Page vs. TBD in the World Title Eliminator Tournament finals

