 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Captain Insano finally made his AEW debut

By Sean Rueter
/ new

We’ve been waiting for Captain Insano — Paul “Big Show” Wight’s character from 1998’s The Waterboy, a wrestler who was the hero of Adam Sandler’s Bobby Boucher — to show up on AEW television for months.

Didn’t call the Captain showing up in a music video for The Acclaimed’s diss track on Swerve in our Glory, but now that we’ve seen it, it’s hard to imagine a better spot for Wight to perform the character’s signature move: laughing at a fan who asked him a ridiculous question.

In Sandler’s flick, he did it when Boucher asking if Insano needed the services of an experienced waterboy. In Max Caster & Anthony Bowens’ video, it was when the Keith Lee stand-in asked if he & Swerve could win the belts back from The Acclaimed.

Check it out...

Bowens would go on to lose to Swerve, and maybe suffer a (kayfabe) shoulder injury in the process. But it’s pretty clear The Acclaimed already won tonight.

They got strong words from a strong man, after all.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from the Full Gear go home edition of Dynamite here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats