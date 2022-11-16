Captain Insano finally made his AEW debut

We’ve been waiting for Captain Insano — Paul “Big Show” Wight’s character from 1998’s The Waterboy, a wrestler who was the hero of Adam Sandler’s Bobby Boucher — to show up on AEW television for months.

Didn’t call the Captain showing up in a music video for The Acclaimed’s diss track on Swerve in our Glory, but now that we’ve seen it, it’s hard to imagine a better spot for Wight to perform the character’s signature move: laughing at a fan who asked him a ridiculous question.

In Sandler’s flick, he did it when Boucher asking if Insano needed the services of an experienced waterboy. In Max Caster & Anthony Bowens’ video, it was when the Keith Lee stand-in asked if he & Swerve could win the belts back from The Acclaimed.

Check it out...

Bowens would go on to lose to Swerve, and maybe suffer a (kayfabe) shoulder injury in the process. But it’s pretty clear The Acclaimed already won tonight.

They got strong words from a strong man, after all.

