AEW officially books the return of The Elite

We haven’t seen Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks since you-know-what. But for the past few weeks AEW’s been teasing The Elite’s return to television, and you didn’t need to be an insider to know what those videos were leading to — a showdown with Trios champions Death Triangle.

It’s been widely believed Omega & The Bucks will face PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M at Full Gear this weekend for the belts they were stripped of when they were suspended in early September. With mere days between the Nov. 16 Dynamite and Saturday’s PPV, and Death Triangle defending their titles tonight... the return of The Elite practically booked itself.

And after PAC & Lucha Bros survived a fun challenge from Top Flight & AR Fox... well, we still didn’t see The Elite. But we did get a promo from The Bastard calling them out (without naming them).

Then we got confirmation Kenny, Matt & Nick will be back on Nov. 19, and they’re coming for the Trios titles.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from the Full Gear go home edition of Dynamite here.