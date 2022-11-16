The Bunny out with illness, AEW announces replacement for title eliminator

The Bunny was in line for her crack at gold when she was booked against interim women’s world champion Toni Storm in a title eliminator match for Dynamite. If Bunny could win, then she would be in line as #1 contender for whoever emerges from Full Gear between Storm and Jamie Hayter.

The Bunny @alliewrestling challenges #AEW Interim Women’s World Champ #ToniStorm in an #AEW Interim Women’s World Title Eliminator Match for the first title shot after #AEWFullGear LIVE this WEDNESDAY during #AEWDynamite at 8pm/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/qXN2ZtltK1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2022

Unfortunately, The Bunny was pulled from the match. Tony Khan announced that Bunny came down with an illness. In Bunny’s spot steps in sports entertainer Anna Jay. The Queen Slayer will have her chance to choke out Storm on Dynamite and earn a title shot.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Bridgeport, CT@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT

TONIGHT



Interim Women's World Title Eliminator

Toni Storm vs @annajay___



With first shot at the winner of Storm vs Hayter at stake, Anna replaces @AllieWrestling, who is out for tonight's show due to illness pic.twitter.com/mORt3wZAxF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 16, 2022

That has to be bittersweet for The Bunny. Actually, there’s no sweetness at all. Just plain bitterness. Not only is Bunny out of the match, but she’s being replaced by her former rival.

Even though Bunny and Anna Jay both reside on the heel side at the moment, they clashed on opposing teams in a Rampage street fight to close the year in 2021 at New Year’s Smash. Anna had Tay Melo by her side, while Bunny rocked with Penelope Ford. Anna won the match by wrapping barbed wire around her arm for a chokehold on Bunny.

The barb-wired Queen Slayer by @annajay___ finishes @alliewrestling!

What an incredible show of heart and fight!

Do not miss another second of #AEWRampage: #NewYearsSmash on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/jynZpwFK1x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2022

Well wishes for a speedy recovery to Bunny.