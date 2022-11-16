 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bunny out with illness, AEW announces replacement for title eliminator

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The Bunny was in line for her crack at gold when she was booked against interim women’s world champion Toni Storm in a title eliminator match for Dynamite. If Bunny could win, then she would be in line as #1 contender for whoever emerges from Full Gear between Storm and Jamie Hayter.

Unfortunately, The Bunny was pulled from the match. Tony Khan announced that Bunny came down with an illness. In Bunny’s spot steps in sports entertainer Anna Jay. The Queen Slayer will have her chance to choke out Storm on Dynamite and earn a title shot.

That has to be bittersweet for The Bunny. Actually, there’s no sweetness at all. Just plain bitterness. Not only is Bunny out of the match, but she’s being replaced by her former rival.

Even though Bunny and Anna Jay both reside on the heel side at the moment, they clashed on opposing teams in a Rampage street fight to close the year in 2021 at New Year’s Smash. Anna had Tay Melo by her side, while Bunny rocked with Penelope Ford. Anna won the match by wrapping barbed wire around her arm for a chokehold on Bunny.

Well wishes for a speedy recovery to Bunny.

