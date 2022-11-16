Dynamite airs tonight (Nov. 16) with a live show from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This is the go-home show for Full Gear, which takes place on Saturday (Nov. 19).

The clock is ticking on Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks

Ever since AEW’s investigation into the backstage fight at All Out wrapped up, the company has been teasing the return of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. There has been a lot of speculation that The Elite’s return match will take place at Full Gear, and it will be for the AEW world trios titles. They were never defeated for those belts, after all.

Last week’s teaser all but admitted that we’ll see the Elite at Full Gear. But will we see them on TV tonight? The clock is ticking on AEW to either announce their return match or shoot an angle for their return to TV tonight.

Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta, PAC) will defend the belts tonight against the trio of Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) and AR Fox. This is Top Flight’s first match together since Darius Martin was injured in a car crash back in April. The challengers don’t stand a chance in this bout. Will PAC resort to using a hammer to win even though it probably won’t be necessary?

More importantly, will there be a post-match angle that features the long-awaited return of Omega and the Bucks? You’ll have to tune in tonight to see what happens.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Toni Storm is defending the AEW interim women’s world championship against The Bunny tonight. This is a tune-up match for the champ before she defends her interim gold against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. It’s also The Bunny’s first match on Dynamite since March.

Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara is booked for tonight. This tag team match features all four men who will battle over the ROH World Championship at Full Gear. Bryan and Claudio have had no issues getting along, but maybe that will change as they prepare to fight each other this weekend.

Tonight’s episode includes an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match: Bandido vs. Ethan Page. The winner moves on to the final tourney match at Full Gear.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will release a music video tonight called “A hand for a hand.” This is presumably a diss track on Swerve Strickland (and probably Keith Lee) for his attempt to mutilate the scissoring fingers of Daddy Ass. A singles match between Strickland and Anthony Bowens is scheduled for tonight, before the two teams fight over the belts one more time at Full Gear.

AEW says we’ll hear from MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley tonight. We already heard from them last week, so there needs to be a new twist here. MJF hasn’t been back inside an AEW ring ever since The Firm beat his ass a few weeks ago. Hopefully he’ll be in the building tonight because it’s not ideal to book a PPV main event without one of the key players on TV for several weeks leading into the match.

AEW says we’ll also hear from Saraya and Britt Baker tonight. We already heard from them last week, so on the surface this sounds like more of the same. Last week’s audience cheered for Baker and booed Saraya at times, because the babyface implied that Baker’s AEW accomplishments meant nothing compared to Saraya’s WWE accomplishments. Yeah, that’s a stupid way for a babyface to try to get over with an AEW audience.

Finally, AEW says we’ll hear from ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe tonight. Joe has some explaining to do after he turned on TNT Champion Wardlow last week. It looks to me like a three way match is coming at Full Gear between Wardlow, Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Will both championships be on the line if that match is indeed made official tonight?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- It’s not clear what’s going on with the match between Ricky Starks and Lance Archer that was supposed to take place in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Archer took out Starks backstage in kayfabe, but the match has not been formally rescheduled. Brian Cage has advanced to the semifinal round and awaits the winner. AEW needs to announce how this side of the bracket will be resolved given the final match of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Full Gear.

- Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will compete inside a steel cage match at Full Gear. Is Boy going to be 100% healthy after the dinosaur viciously chokeslammed him onto steel chairs last week?

- Jeff Jarrett has declared war against AEW and has his sights set on Darby Allin. Will Sting finally return to AEW television tonight to shut this guy up?

- FTW Champion HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty has been teased for Full Gear. Will AEW try to give us a reason to think Moriarty has any chance in hell to win?

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill is fed up with that thief Nyla Rose. Nyla maintains possession of the belt even though Jade is still the champ. Nyla did eat a pump kick from Cargill last week, but she managed to grab the belt and run away before Jade could reclaim her stolen property.

- Khan loves cramming multiple wrestlers into one match to get more names on PPV. Is there any match that ROH Tag Team Champions FTR can latch onto and join the Full Gear lineup? Or could FTR vs. the Ass Boys be an important enough match to make it onto the show by itself?

- AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy has been a very busy fighting champion over the last couple weeks, fending off challenges from the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Lee Johnson, Rey Fenix, and Luchasaurus. Has he earned the night off at Full Gear, or will a new challenger make his presence known tonight?

- A couple members of the House of Black couldn’t get released by Tony Khan, so it looks like the group is being resurrected.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?