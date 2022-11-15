Jeff Jarrett explains taking a shot at Braun Strowman on Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett got some mic time on the Nov. 9 episode of Dynamite, and like many ex-WWE employees do in their early promos after becoming All Elite, he got in a shot at his old place of employment.

While hyping up his new ally , the 7’2” Satnam Singh, Double J compared him to one of WWE’s big men, Braun Strowman. In the process, Triple H took a stray round.

“This ain’t no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana nose circus.”

The WWE Hall of Famer chose at least one of his targets well, as Strowman had just put himself back in hot water with fans and the locker room with some bad tweets after Crown Jewel. When Jarrett explained on his My World podcast why he targeted Braun, he confirmed those tweets were on his mind:

“... when he takes a shot at flippy floppy stuff and blah blah blah blah blah, it’s almost tone-deaf. Because in 2022, when you look at the landscape of all of professional wrestling, of all of sports entertainment, you want to resonate with your audience ... he didn’t just put one, he put both feet in his mouth and is knocking ‘flippy flop’, which I take offense to because this industry, whether it’s the X-Division, whether it’s Lucha Libre, whatever it may be — if we don’t have a diversity of genres of wrestling and styles of wrestling, I mean, you’ve talked about AAA. It’s a different appetite.”

If The Last Outlaw keeps taking stands like this, he might accidentally turn himself babyface. And I don’t just mean for my man Manolo.