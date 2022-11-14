Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 89

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Nov. 14, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show with nine matches scheduled this week:

Serpentico vs. AR Fox

Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz

Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale

Athena vs. Kayla Sparks

Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley & Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas

Paris Van Dale vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Tay Melo

ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin

Jora Johl vs. Dark Order’s 10 Preston Vance

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves and Curls

Enjoy the show!