Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 89

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Nov. 14, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show with nine matches scheduled this week:

  • Serpentico vs. AR Fox
  • Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
  • Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale
  • Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
  • Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley & Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas
  • Paris Van Dale vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Tay Melo
  • ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin
  • Jora Johl vs. Dark Order’s 10 Preston Vance
  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves and Curls

Enjoy the show!

