There is some good news about the television numbers for the Nov. 11 edition of AEW Rampage. Viewers were up ever so slightly from the previous Friday’s show, clocking in at 456,000.

And that’s it, nothing else to talk about. Oh, the 18-49 year old demo rating? You really want to talk about that? Okay...

It was a .11, the lowest its been since before All Out. Worse than that, the show didn’t even crack the top 50 highest rated cable originals on the night. Rampage came in 55th, which Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston points out is its “2nd-lowest P18-49 cable orig rank in its history.”

Last Friday’s edition was pre-taped. And there was competition from college and pro basketball on ESPN, which finished first and second on cable with ratings of .38 and .33 respectively. Plus, election coverage was a factor all week, so...

Before you let us know what you think of those explanations, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past six months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily

