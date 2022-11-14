Rampage will be bumped to a different bad timeslot on Black Friday

Heads up for fans who watch Rampage each Friday — or probably more importantly*, for those who DVR AEW’s b-show to watch later.

TNT’s current schedule for Nov. 25 has Rampage at 4pm ET, with coverage of an NHL doubleheader kicking off at 5pm and running through 11pm.

In case the date itself didn’t clue you in, TNT’s afternoon schedule before the Rampage matinee should. Nov. 25 is the day after Thanksgiving here in the United States, aka “Black Friday”. It’s a day for shopping, getting ready for Christmas & the rest of the year’s winter holidays, and sitting around on the couch watching sports and old movies. A pre-taped pro wrestling show (next Friday’s episode will be taped along the Nov. 23 Dynamite in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena) fits right in.

Who’s ready for leftovers and an Orange Cassidy match?