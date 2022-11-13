One week away from the AEW Full Gear PPV on November 19, and the card is almost set.

Right now, there are nine official bouts for the evening:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose World Title Eliminator Tournament final

Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

A few other contests seem only a matter of time before they are announced. Those include:

TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Will Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

Wardlow (c) vs. Will Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Trios Championship: PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks

PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

I’d assume that the FTW title gets the pre-show treatment. That block could also be filled with FTR versus the Top Gunns and maybe even Eddie Kingston versus Jun Akiyama. Perhaps throw in a women’s match as well. The only missing ingredient is Orange Cassidy with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Looking up and down the lineup, there is a lot of potential for making moments on the Full Gear card. One match in particular I have my eye on to steal the show is Jeff Jarrett’s in-ring debut in AEW.

The storied history between #TheIcon the #LastOutlaw comes to a head when @Sting teams with @DarbyAllin to take on @RealJeffJarrett & @TheLethalJay at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, November 19th at 8pm ET!



Tickets are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/AET7XhkLuz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

Of course, Jarrett will benefit with help from Sting. The Icon has had eleven matches to date in AEW, and every single one was rowdy with fun. For those weary of Jarrett’s presence in the promotion, this should be a good test to put distressed minds at ease. Jarrett needs to deliver an entertaining bout. He doesn’t have to carry the load though. Let Jay Lethal and Darby Allin do the heavy lifting, while he focuses on crowd engagement with crazy moments as a foil for Sting and Allin. If this match is a dud, then the naysayers will have fuel for their criticism. There is a lot of pressure, and I think Jarrett will be up to the task.

And then there is the curious case of determining a winner. Sting is also undefeated in those eleven matches. On the surface, this bout seems tailor-made for scumbag heels to get their comeuppance. However, it might not be that simple.

Jarrett rambled with hints of an invasion story in his debut promo, so perhaps AEW delivers a noteworthy surprise as part of that story. He will need some credibility as leader if there is going to be an extended angle. Jarrett hitting Sting with a guitar for the winning pin would make the world burn. Many will argue that Sting’s first loss should be saved for something special, and rightfully so. If AEW does pull the trigger on Jarrett beating Sting, then they need to make it strong.

Whatever the case, I know I am intrigued for that bout.

What would be your reaction if Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeat Sting & Darby Allin at Full Gear? Or even worse, what if Jarrett submits Sting clean in the figure-four?