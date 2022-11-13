Bobby Fish won his pro boxing debut

It was announced early last month that Bobby Fish, after unsuccessfully campaigning for a fight against CM Punk while bashing his MMA skills, would make his pro boxing debut on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition bout. He would be taking on Boateng Prempeh (2-3) today at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Here’s how the fight played out:

WHAT HAPPENED THERE? @theBobbyFish stops Boateng Prempeh in the second round!



It’s hard to tell what happened there. They get into a clinch and Prempeh suddenly stops, dropping to one knee leaning heavily to one side. It appeared as though he suffered some kind of shoulder injury and that’s what led to the stoppage.

So it’s a technical win for Fish, but certainly not in the manner he surely hoped for. Then again, picking up your first pro boxing win at 46-years-old, no matter the opponent nor the way it ended likely matters all that much.