Filed under:

Bobby Fish won his pro boxing debut

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

It was announced early last month that Bobby Fish, after unsuccessfully campaigning for a fight against CM Punk while bashing his MMA skills, would make his pro boxing debut on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition bout. He would be taking on Boateng Prempeh (2-3) today at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Here’s how the fight played out:

It’s hard to tell what happened there. They get into a clinch and Prempeh suddenly stops, dropping to one knee leaning heavily to one side. It appeared as though he suffered some kind of shoulder injury and that’s what led to the stoppage.

So it’s a technical win for Fish, but certainly not in the manner he surely hoped for. Then again, picking up your first pro boxing win at 46-years-old, no matter the opponent nor the way it ended likely matters all that much.

  1. Maybe he’ll find another gig in pro wrestling after this?

